Lady Tide Thump Sheffield 65-40

SHEFFIELD – It took only three Curwensville players to score Friday night in Sheffield as the Lady Tide defeated the Lady Wolverines 65-40.

It was the fourth win in the last five games for Curwensville as they improved to 8-11 on the year and need just one more victory to qualify for the District 9 playoffs later this month.

It was senior leader Hannah Dixon hitting for 32 points on the evening while sophomore Madison Weber connected for 21 and Christine Limbert, also a senior, tossed down 12.

The Lady Tide jumped out to a halftime lead of 37-24 thanks to a 25 point second quarter.

A second half bulge of 28-16 in favor of Curwensville never allowed Sheffield to be in and stay in the contest.

Sheffield did go to the foul line a lot in this game, hitting on 18 of 38 while the Lady Tide made 21 trips to the charity stripe and hit 14.

Dixon now has a career total of 957 points and has three regular season games left in her quest to hit the magical 1,000 points.

There was no junior varsity game.

Next up for the Lady Tide will be a Valentine’s Day trip to Hickory to play the Lady Hornets. Junior varsity will start at 6 pm and the varsity game will immediately follow.

CURWENSVILLE – 65

Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Hannah Dixon 11 8-13 32, Christine Limbert 4 2-4 12, Madison Weber 7 4-4 21, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Morgan Warrick 0 0-0 0, Brittney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Wells 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 22 14- 21 65

SHEFFIELD – 40

Lexi Lyon 4 6-13 14, Mya Grubbs 2 5-9 9, Sierra Grubbs 1 0-0 3, Eliza Davidson 1 4-8 7, Rosemary Nelson 0 0-0 0, Marissa Grubbs 0 1-2 1, Ashley Frederick 2 2-6 6, Hannah Tierce 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 10 18-38 40

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 7 Weber 3, Dixon 2, Limbert 2 SHEFFIELD – 2 Davidson, S. Grubbs

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 12 25 10 18 65

SHEFFIELD 9 15 9 7 40

Lady Tide Scoreboard:

Date Opponent Score Record
12/09 @ Glendale 27 – 37 0 – 1
12/12 @ Mo Valley 52 – 46 1 – 1
12/14 WEST BRANCH 51 – 48 1 – 2
12/19 KANE 26 – 57 2 – 2
12/28 @ Clearfield 51 – 52 2 – 3
01/04 @ Ridgway 31- 48 2 – 4
01/06 BROCKWAY 42 – 44 2 – 5
01/09 MO VALLEY 58 – 56 3 – 5
01/10 DUBOIS CENTRAL ppd. 3 – 5
01/11 @ West Branch ppd. 3 – 5
01/14 HARMONY 51 – 36 4 – 5
01/16 DUBOIS CENTRAL 41 – 56 4 – 6
01/17 @ Elk County Catholic 47 – 63 4 – 7
01/20 KANE 37 – 57 4 – 8
01/25 RIDGWAY 45 – 53 4 – 9
01/27 @ Brockway 31 – 40 4 – 10
01/31 @ Harmony ppd. 4 – 10
02/01 GLENDALE 46 – 35 5 – 10
02/03 JOHNSONBURG 48 – 47 6 – 10
02/07 @ DuBois Central 34 – 49 6 – 11
02/08 CLEARFIELD 57 – 54 ot 7 – 11
02/10 @ Sheffield 65 – 40 8 – 11
02/14 @ Hickory    
02/15 @ West Branch    
02/16 @ Harmony    

 

 

