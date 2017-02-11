Kindergarten Students Visit Middle School Science Lab

DUBOIS – Cross-age learning activities at DuBois Central Catholic bring excitement to the younger students and teach patience and understanding for the older students, according to Renee Gressler, middle school science teacher, who recently welcomed wide-eyed kindergarten students of Kelle Pompeii to the science lab in C-Wing.

Experimenting with magnets was the main topic of discovery for the visiting kindergarten students who journeyed from A-Wing to C-Wing, which was quite an inside walking adventure for the little ones.

Gressler adds, “The 10 middle school students taking part in this cross-age learning activity were so helpful in gently guiding the younger students to follow my directions.”