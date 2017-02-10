US opposes Palestinian’s appointment to top UN post

The Trump administration opposed the appointment of a senior Palestinian leader for a top United Nations post Friday over concern that the move would boost the Palestinian cause at the world body.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the Ukraine ambassador, who serves as president of the Security Council, informing the council of his intention to appoint former Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to be his special representative for Libya, according a copy of the letter shown to CNN.

Bloomberg first reported Guterres wanted to tap Fayyad for the post.

According to United Nations procedure, the secretary general is required to give a 48-hour notification period before making such an appointment.

Two UN diplomats said the US was opposed to Fayyad being named to the post. One of the diplomats told CNN that minutes before the review period expired at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the United States delegation objected to Fayyad’s candidacy, putting his appointment in abeyance.

Fayyad won praise from the international community for bringing transparency to the Palestinian Authority’s finances while prime minister under President Mahmoud Abbas from 2007 to 2013. He resigned over differences with Abbas.

In a statement, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States was “disappointed” to learn about Guterres’ intention to appoint Fayyad and said “going forward, the United States will act, not just talk, in support of our allies.”

“For too long, the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel,” Haley said. “The United States does not currently recognize a Palestinian state or support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon hailed the US objection, calling it a “beginning of a new era at the UN” in which the US “stands firmly behind Israel.”

The Palestinians have observer status at the United Nations and have long sought full membership. Both the US and Israel have opposed the move without a peace treaty creating a formal Palestinian state.

The move to block Fayyad’s appointment, which would have been the most senior UN post ever held by a Palestinian, comes after the Trump administration denounced the UN for passing a resolution condemning Israel’s settlement activity in the West Bank.

President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for abstaining instead of exercising a US veto, which allowed the resolution to pass.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Haley called the resolution a “terrible mistake.”

“Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,” she said.