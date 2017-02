Kenn Starr (center) of Starr Hill Winery recently presented a $1,000 check to members of the Knights of Columbus, St. John XXIII.

Doug Bloom (left) and Brian K. Spencer (right) received it for the work the Knights contributed to the Groundhog Wine Trail Festival.

The festival was held at the Expo II Building Jan. 28 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.