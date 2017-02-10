Show Your Susquehanna; 6th Annual Photo Contest Opens

LEWISBURG – You can show your Susquehanna!

The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership invites photographers from around the Susquehanna and beyond to enter the sixth annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest: Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna.

This open and free photo contest seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between communities and the Susquehanna River.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: Treasured Towns, Treasured Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures and Youth: Under 18 Years Old.

Winning images will also be printed, framed and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania.

“The Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest is an exciting opportunity for individuals, no matter their skills level, to participate in documenting the Susquehanna, its towns, its landscapes and its people,” said Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Corey BeVier.

“The region is rich with beauty and history and the contest works to encourage individuals to capture that variety and communicate it visually. We are truly looking forward to seeing the entries that we receive this year.”

The contest will accept submissions until June 30. Eligible participants can visit here to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River and its West Branch.

More than 500 miles in the length, the greenway is one of the state’s greatest resources, conserving the environment for all living things, and creating recreational opportunities for healthy communities.