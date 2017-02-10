Obituary Notice: Wava J. Gardner

Wava J. Gardner, 87, of Clearfield died at home Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Born Nov. 12, 1929, she was the youngest of 12 children of Alfred and Orissa Aughenbaugh.

She was the last surviving member of her generation.

Mrs. Gardner grew up in Hillsdale and moved to Reedsville at the age of 14 years.

A year later, she met her husband, the late Richard L. “Dick” Gardner Sr., who lived down the street from the Aughenbaugh family.

She sold the rabbits she raised to “Dick,” assuming he kept them as pets. She would only find out later that he bought them for meat.

They were married July 4, 1951 in Clearfield. They have three children, Richard Jr. and his wife, Christine (Toto), Hollie Johnston and her husband, Larry and Craig and his wife, Debi (Woodel), who survive.

Mrs. Gardner was primarily a homemaker but also held several part-time jobs over the years, beginning at G.C. Murphy Co.’s five-and-dime store in downtown Clearfield as a teenager. She was also employed at the Clearfield Cheese Co. and Shortway Products among other places.

She was a doer with enough energy for five people. She would never rest until her home and lawn were pristine, and the dishes and laundry were done.

She didn’t particularly like cooking but was good at it and will be remembered for her holiday hams. When she did rest, she was an avid reader who enjoyed following the news and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who died Dec. 29, 2015; her parents; and 11 siblings, Pearl, Wayne, Helen, Avenelle (“Skinny”), Orville, Zoe, Betty, Cal, Raymond, Vera and Cecil.

In addition to her children, Mrs. Gardner is survived by seven grandchildren, Jodi Addleman and her husband, Ryan of Grampian, Charles R. Gardner and his wife, Jessica, Jamie Way and her husband, Scott, Meghann Gardner and Jessica Steele and her husband, Joe, all of Clearfield; Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and her husband, Tyler of Tampa, Fla.; and Craig A. Gardner Jr. and his wife, SaVannah of Ulster.

She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was Presbyterian by faith, and honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that any contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield.

