Obituary Notice: Norma J. Desmett

Norma Jean Desmett, 72, of McCartney, Madera RD, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at her residence.

Born May 28, 1944 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Fred S. Coder and Dorothy L. (Hunt) Coder Fetzer.

Mrs. Desmett was a homemaker and also an in-home caregiver. She was a member of the Oak Ridge Union Church near Carnwath.

On Dec. 17, 1960 in the Oak Ridge Church, she wed Robert E. Desmett, who survives along, with three children, Robert Desmett and his significant other, Heather Olson of Curwensville, Lorrie Clark and her husband, Rick of Grampian and Pam Lockett and her husband, Rodney of McCartney.

Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five brothers and sisters, Betty Walters and her husband, Walter of New Jersey, Dorothy Hamm and her husband, Harry “Skip” of Madera, Robert Coder of Hyde, Shirley Cutler and her husband, Fred of Clearfield and Joyce Cartwright and her husband, Dan of Woodland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark A. Desmett; two stepfathers, Woodrow W. Coder and Kenneth Fetzer; two sisters, Bonnie Puit and Deloris Erhard; two brothers, Fred and Edward Coder; and two grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Desmett will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Michael Knepp officiating. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the family in care of Mr. Robert E. Desmett, 125 Bobs Rd., Madera, PA 16661.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.