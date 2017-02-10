Obituary Notice: Edwin G. Cummings

Edwin G. Cummings, 40, of Clearfield died at his residence Feb. 9, 2017. Born Jan. 14, 1977 in Korea, he was the son of the late Sun Nam Kim Cummings.

Surviving are his sister, Jean Cummings of Las Vegas, Nev., and two nephews, Anthony and Douglas Settembre.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Jean Cummings.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodland Church of Christ, Woodland, with Brother David Krupa officiating. Burial will be in Summit Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Edwin G. Cummings Account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.