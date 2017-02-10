Milo Ventimiglia now has a naked face

This is him with no facial hair.

“This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia is clean shaven now and fans are freaking out a little bit.

The actor, who is beloved as Jack Pearson on the hit NBC series, got rid of his beard and mustache and it’s sparked all type of speculation as to what it all means.

It began a few days ago when Ventimiglia tweeted a photo of him pointing to his face and wrote, “Thank you 1996 hair and goatee. Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair. MV”

Then executive producer Ken Olin tweeted a video, which ended with a shorn Ventimiglia.

“The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we’ve never been before,” Olin wrote in his tweet. “Here’s a taste.”

But it is Ventimiglia who has “This is Us” fans believing that viewers are about to get a flashback of pre-sexy-dad-Jack.

He tweeted a photo of himself with his new look, sitting in a black car and captioned “Jack way back when.”

The new look is going over well on social media.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.