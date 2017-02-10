Massive Civil War painting at new home after tricky move

“The Battle of Atlanta,” one of the world’s largest paintings, settled into its new home Friday night after two days of moving that followed months of preparation.

Crews lowered the cyclorama painting — which is in two pieces, rolled onto two 45-foot-tall spools — through the roof of the Atlanta History Center in the Buckhead neighborhood.

The successful relocation of the massive painting was an engineering feat, given its age (131 years), weight (about 5 tons) and fragile condition.

The depiction of the Civil War’s momentous Battle of Atlanta was housed for nearly 100 years in a leaky building at the city’s Grant Park.

Plans call for the work to be carefully restored in a new wing under construction at the Atlanta History Center.

The first spool was removed late Thursday from the shuttered Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum by cranes and trucked about 12 miles north to the History Center. The second spool was taken out Friday morning.

Both spools were lifted by crane later Friday and set into their new home. The painting — which, if stretched out, is longer than a football field — may not be unfurled for several weeks, officials said.

Throughout the preparation and execution of the move, officials emphasized the need to do things methodically and slowly.

Promoting dialogue about crucial part of US history

Sheffield Hale, president and chief executive at the Atlanta History Center, said Thursday “was a red-letter day for history.”

He said the “wow factor” will return to the painting. And it has to be seen in person to be truly appreciated, he said. “It’s real, something they can’t see at home or on a (computer) screen.”

The center will tell stories related to the city-owned painting, explaining its connections to Atlanta’s history and the civil rights movement of the 20th century.

Officials say the work previously was interpreted in many ways, from extolling the emergence of the “New South” after the Civil War to the “Lost Cause” narrative, which proclaimed the conflict was more about states’ rights than slavery.

Hale said the history center emphasizes the war was indeed about slavery. But, he added, the center welcomes respectful dialogue about root causes.

The “Battle of Atlanta” was created by German artists during the heyday of paintings called cycloramas, and only a few still exist in North America.

The 360-degree renderings of landscapes, city skylines and war were popular before movies came on the scene.

This painting depicts the July 1864 Battle of Atlanta during the Civil War. It was intended as a tribute to a Northern victory but, perhaps ironically, it ended up in the South.

While the Atlanta artwork is irreplaceable, the history center has insured it for $7.5 million.

The focal point of the sprawling painting is fierce fighting around a house, with Confederates firing from behind cotton bales. Federal troops and cavalry are rushing toward that point and are on the cusp of victory.

The fall of Atlanta more than a month later helped President Abraham Lincoln get re-elected.

Painting was presented in leaky building

Over more than a century at Grant Park, the painting began to show its age. Observers worried the old building was contributing to the painting’s slow deterioration. A recent visit to the brick-walled, circular room showed some water seepage on the floor.

Among those witnessing preparations for Thursday’s move were three Weilhammer & Schoeller painting conservators who have worked on the “Battle of Atlanta” since last summer.

Chris Szaro said a double fiberglass backing has ensured the survival of the painting, which he said is brittle in places. The trio said they had to place buckets at the Grant Park building to capture water that dripped during rainfall. The bottom of the painting will need particular attention, they said.

All three said they appreciate the craftsmanship of the artists who painted the “Battle of Atlanta.” They point out exquisite details — such as faces of soldiers, or mountains and the city skyline.

“It’s the sense of drama and movement,” Megan Crouch said. “The scale is most impressive.”

The painting, made of Belgian linen, will be restored before an autumn 2018 opening.

Trying to immerse viewers in the scene

Officials said the painting will be presented in the way its creators originally intended. That’s partially because parts of the painting were cut over the years.

In 1921, the installation crew at Grant Park had a bit of a problem — the painting was too big for the building. The solution? Lop off a 6-foot-wide section of the battle scene (fortunately, near an entrance tunnel).

The “Battle of Atlanta” also lost nearly 8 feet of sky over the years as workers installed it in different buildings.

Conservators will repaint those missing pieces. Fortunately, they will be able to work from old B&W photos of the 6-foot-wide section.

The painting also will have the proper perspective: The work hung like a shower curtain, and there were folds and creases.

And the “Battle of Atlanta” will be displayed in its original hyperbolic, or hourglass shape. Through proper tension at the top and bottom, the painting’s horizon will appear closer to the viewer, restoring the original 3-D illusion.