Kellyanne Conway tweets: ‘POTUS supports me’

Kellyanne Conway, top adviser to President Donald Trump, tweeted Friday that she had the President’s support, the day after members of both parties called for an official review of whether the comments she made regarding Ivanka Trump’s clothing line broke government rules.

“POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda,” Conway tweeted, with a link to an Associated Press news story about the President’s backing in the wake of the criticism for her comments.

Conway, in a Fox News interview, urged viewers Thursday to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you,” Conway said. “It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully — I’m going to just, I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

The comments could run afoul of a federal law that bars public employees from making an “endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”