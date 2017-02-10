GANT Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of identity theft Wednesday in Huston Township. During the incident, a 43-year-old Julian woman allegedly stole the victim’s identity in order to gain employment. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime between Dec. 26 and Friday on the Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took two handguns from the victim’s residence. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle on Daisy Street.
- Police are investigating the alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, a vehicle was removed from a residence by a family member who did not have permission to use it.
- Police assisted the street crew with a large branch that had fallen along East Locust Street. It was removed by the crew members.
- Police responded to a report about damage that had occurred to a property along NW Fourth Avenue.
- Police responded to a report about a tractor-trailer being stuck due to the snowy conditions on Bigler Avenue. Upon arrival police found several trucks stuck in the area. Police were assisted by PENNDOT and by the Clearfield Borough Street Crew, and the truck drivers were able to resume travel.
- Police responded to a business alarm along South Front Street. Upon arrival police found employees at the scene.
- Police responded to a parking complaint along South Front Street. Police issued a parking ticket for the violation.
- Police assisted a state constable at an address along Clark Street. According to the report, there was a disturbance during an eviction.
- Police responded to East Eighth Street and Woodland Road for a dog that was running loose in the area. However, police didn’t locate the dog.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with gaining entry to a building along Leavy Avenue for a medical emergency.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to numerous storm-related incidents throughout the township.
- Police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct at the Edgewood Apartments. It was handled by police at the scene.
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident on Route 879. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
- Police assisted a motorist with a young child who was locked inside a vehicle.
- Police received a report about a PFA violation.
- Police received a report about neglect in the Leonard Street area.
- Police assisted a motorist in the area of Plaza Drive.
- Police are investigating a report about a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Route 879 near the Spruce Street exit. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling westerly when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. Upon impact the driver of the suspect vehicle made a U-turn at the intersection, went up over the median and fled east on Route 879. Then, its driver turned off its lights, the report stated. Police described the suspect vehicle as being gray or silver with significant front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the township police.
- Police received a report about suspicious activity along Route 879. However, police were unable to locate anything and it was listed as unfounded.
- Police received a report about an alarm along Industrial Park Road. Police said an employee was contacted and advised everything was OK.
- Police responded to an alarm along River Road. Upon arrival police found everything to be OK.
DuBois City
- On Wednesday police were dispatched to a vehicle accident in the area of West Spruce Alley. According to the report, a driver side-swiped a parked car while trying to park his own car. Police said the drivers exchanged the appropriate information.
- On Wednesday police arrested a 23-year-old DuBois woman for allegedly driving under the influence on South Brady Street.
- On Wednesday police were dispatched for an activated alarm at YBC. Upon arrival at the scene, police found people plowing the parking lot. No one had entered the building, they told police, who found everything to be secure.
- On Wednesday police were dispatched for an alarm on East DuBois Avenue. Upon investigation police found it was a false alarm.