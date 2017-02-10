FEC commissioner asks Trump for voter fraud evidence

A Federal Elections Commission commissioner called on President Donald Trump Friday to substantiate his claim of massive voter fraud in New Hampshire.

Trump alleged in a White House meeting earlier this week that illegal voters from Massachusetts successfully voted in New Hampshire en masse, three sources familiar with the meeting have told CNN.

The sources said Trump complained about thousands of people being bused from Massachusetts to vote illegally in New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton.

In a statement calling the claim “astonishing,” FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said, “The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offenses under New Hampshire law.”

A message left with the White House seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday night.

Weintraub is a Democratic member of the six-member commission that is tasked with overseeing campaign finance rules and providing information on federal elections.

She said the President’s reported comments constituted an “extraordinarily serious and specific charge” that could not be ignored.

“I therefore call upon President Trump to immediately share his evidence with the public,” Weintraub said.

Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly alleged — without offering evidence — widespread voter fraud in the election. He has said in public and behind closed doors that “millions” of votes were cast illegally and were responsible for him not winning the popular vote.

There is no evidence of voter fraud anywhere near the scale Trump has alleged.

Trump said he would organize a formal investigation and bring evidence to the public, but has yet to sign an executive order establishing such a probe.