Construction Begins on Continental Carbonic Site

CLEARFIELD – Work has begun on a new business coming to Clearfield Borough.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council work session, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack reported that construction has begun on the new Continental Carbonic plant.

Mack said officials for the company are excited about the project and are hopeful that the construction phase of the project will be completed quickly.

According to previous GANT News articles, the council voted to approve consolidating three lots on Technology Drive. The lots, formerly Fulesday Machine Shop, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Meals on Wheels property and a parking lot, are owned by the Pennsylvania Grain Processing ethanol plant.

The consolidation is allowing PGP to lease the property to Continental Carbonic.

Continental Carbonic plans to build a facility next to the PGP plant to capture the carbon dioxide emissions produced by the PGP plant and will turn the CO2 into dry ice.