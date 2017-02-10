CCCTC Celebrates 175th Truck Driver Training Class

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) celebrated its 175th Truck Driver Training (TDT) class on Feb. 7.

The CCCTC, along with the superintendents of each sending school and area representatives, helped celebrate by visiting the TDT program.

Doug McClellan, TDT coordinator/recruiter, spoke with everyone about the program. The program has 12 training trucks, and this allows CCCTC to service the needs of hiring trucking companies in all areas.

One of the top priorities that CCCTC covers in the program is safety. McClellan talked about how he makes sure he spends quite a bit of time learning pre- and post-check and securing loads.

McClellan also spoke of the trucking companies that come to the program to recruit the graduates out of CCCTC due to the reputable students they have had in the past.

The Truck Driver Training Program is 120-280 hours, depending on class size (four- to seven-week programs). The program includes instruction in the classroom and lab, highway, city and range driving time and observation time on the road.

The student will have classroom hours, 50 hours behind-the-wheel time (BTW), 24 hours of road and city driving and 26 hours of range time. The students will earn their Class A CDL license.

Other endorsements are available. Students will also have the option to earn the Hazardous Materials endorsement.