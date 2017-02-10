CCAAA Looking for Historical Site and Points of Interest Photos

CLEARFIELD – Do you have a scenic photo of Clearfield County that you would like to share with others?

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in its 2018 lottery calendar.

The theme for the 2018 calendar is scenes throughout Clearfield County. Capture interesting scenes in Clearfield County as you see them on your travels about the area.

Photos of people or close ups of plants or animals will not be selected. You can simply e-mail entries to jfenton@ccaaa.net.

Include the location of the photo, date taken, your name and contact information with your submission. Please submit high resolution photos and attach them to your e-mail.

If your photo is of a historic site, please include any additional information about the site. By submitting your photo, you are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. The deadline to submit photos is April 14.

The agency’s Advisory Council will select the photos for use in the 2018 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar and two tickets to the agency’s 22nd annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction to be held Oct. 12.

The agency’s numbered calendars are sold for $25 to people all over the United States and even in some foreign countries. Proceeds from the sales benefit Centers for Active Living throughout Clearfield County.

If you need additional information, contact Julie Fenton, director of business development, at 814-765-2696.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions and fundraisers such as this.