White House’s own terrorism list torpedoes the case for travel ban

The White House’s list of 78 “major terrorist attacks targeting the West” is strikingly devoid of evidence to support President Trump’s halt to immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Conspicuous by their absence on the White House list of terrorists carrying out major attacks against Western targets were Iraqis, Libyans, Somalis, Sudanese and Yemenis, who are from five of the seven Muslim countries that the Trump administration is seeking to suspend travel from.

Instead, the incidents listed on the White House terrorism list identified France, the United States and Belgium as the countries supplying the most anti-Western terrorists.

With great fanfare on Monday the White House released a list of 78 terrorist attacks since September 2014. A White House official described them as “major terrorist attacks targeting the West.”

The list was released after President Trump’s claim that the media is under-covering terrorist attacks, a contention that is not borne out by the evidence.

The White House’s own terrorism list underlines the arbitrary nature of the travel ban because, by the White House’s own account, the countries that are generating the most significant number of terrorists threatening the West are from the West.

The list also underlines the fact that it is American citizens who largely foment terrorism in the United States. This is also the case in countries such as France and Belgium, where it is French and Belgian citizens who are often the ones conducting significant acts of terrorism.

Of the total of 90 terrorists on the White House list, only four are from travel ban countries.

Indeed, 50 of the terrorists — more than half — are from Christian-majority countries in the West.

On the list, which includes the identities of attackers where they are known, France leads the way with 16 French terrorists, followed by the United States with 13 American terrorists, 11 of whom are US citizens and two of whom are legal permanent residents.

Of these 29 American and French terrorists, only two even have family origins in travel ban countries and they are both from Somalia.

Belgium comes in third place with seven terrorists.

In descending order after that are:

–Tunisians (6),

–Libyans and Bengalis are tied with 5,

–Saudis (4),

–Syrians, Algerians and Indonesians are tied with 3 each;

–Afghans, Australians, Bosnians, Canadians, Danes, Germans, Russians and Turks are tied with two each and

–One each from Chad, Egypt, the Emirates, Iran, Morocco, the Palestinian Territories, Pakistan, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

These findings may cause a problem for the White House as it makes the argument that citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen are particularly likely to foment anti-Western terrorism, when the White House’s own terrorism list demonstrates that this is not the case.

For example, an unspecified number of Filipinos participated in a botched attempt to blow up a bomb outside the US embassy in Manila last year.

In 15 of the 78 attacks the perpetrators have not been identified.

I took the White House terrorism list and grouped it by nationalities below. The countries with the largest number of identified terrorists are at the beginning, while attacks where the perpetrator was not identified are listed at the end. The wording added by me is in boldface.

FRENCH

TOURS, FRANCE

December, 2014

TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo (French citizen, convert from Burundi)

PARIS, FRANCE

January, 2015

TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket

ATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly (French citizen born in France, family from Mali)

NICE, FRANCE

February, 2015

TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center

ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly (French originally from Mali)

LYON, FRANCE

June, 2015

TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant

ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi (French of Moroccan-Algerian descent)

MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE

June, 2016

TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack

ATTACKER: Larossi Abballa (French, born in France, family origin not clear)

NORMANDY, FRANCE

July, 2016

TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack

ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche (French-Algerian) and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean (French, from eastern France)

PARIS, FRANCE

September, 2016

TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral

ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou (French, family origins French or unclear. )

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

August, 2016

TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners

ATTACKER: Smail Ayad (French, family origin unclear)

PARIS, FRANCE

November, 2015

TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks

ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, (French, Moroccan-Algerian family) Saleh Abdeslam, (French, Moroccan descent) Ismail Mostefai, (French, family origin not clear) Bilal Hadfi, (French, Moroccan descent) Samy Amimour, (French, Algerian descent) Foued Mohamed Aggad, (French, Algerian-Moroccan descent)

AMERICANS

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA

October, 2014

TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: US person (American citizen, African-American)

GARLAND, TX, USA

May, 2015

TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event

ATTACKERS: Two US persons (Americans, one had a father from Pakistan, the other was African-American)

BOSTON, MA, USA

June, 2015

TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife

ATTACKER: US person (American, African-American)

MERCED, CA, US

November, 2015

TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus

ATTACKER: US person (American, family originally from Pakistan)

SAN BERNARDINO, CA

December, 2015

TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack

ATTACKERS: Two US persons (American citizen whose family emigrated from Pakistan and legal permanent resident, originally from Pakistan.)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

January, 2016

TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting

ATTACKER: US person (American, African-American)

COLUMBUS, OH, US

February, 2016

TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant

ATTACKER: US person (American, originally from Guinea)

ORLANDO, FL, US

June, 2016

TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub

ATTACKER: US person (American, family originally from Afghanistan.)

ST. CLOUD, MN, US

September, 2016

TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall

ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan (American, family originally from Somalia.)

NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US

September, 2016

TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout

ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami (American citizen, born in Afghanistan.)

COLUMBUS, OH, US

November, 2016

TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife

ATTACKER: US person (American legal resident, originally from Somalia.)

BELGIANS

These Belgians were both involved in the Paris attacks in November 2015

Chakib Ahrouh, (Belgian-Moroccan)

and Abdelhamid Abaaoud (Belgian-Moroccan)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

March, 2016

TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train

ATTACKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, (Belgian) Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, (Belgian) Najim Laachraoui (Belgian-Moroccan), Mohammed Abrini (Belgian)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

October, 2016

TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing

ATTACKER Belgian national

TUNISIANS

NICE, FRANCE

July, 2016

TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd

ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel (Tunisian)

SOUSSE, TUNISIA

June, 2015

TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners

ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui (Tunisian)

PARIS, FRANCE

January, 2016

TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station

ATTACKER: Tarek Belgacem (Tunisian)

TUNIS, TUNISIA

March, 2015

TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum

ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists (Tunisians)

BERLIN, GERMANY

December, 2016

TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded market

ATTACKER: Anis Amri (Tunisian)

LIBYANS

TRIPOLI, LIBYA

January, 2015

TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners

ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members (Libyans)

BENGALIS

DHAKA, BANGLADESH

July, 2016

TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan Bakery

ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal (Bengalis)

SAUDIS

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

November, 2014

TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting

ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members (Saudis)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

January, 2015

TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting

ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter (Saudi)

SYRIANS

ANSBACH, GERMANY

July, 2016

TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival

ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel (Syrian)

MALMO, SWEDEN

October, 2016

TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail

ATTACKER: Syrian national

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

January, 2016

TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing

ATTACKER: Nabil Fadli (Syrian)

ALGERIANS

TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA

September, 2014

TARGET: One French citizen beheaded

ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria (Algerian)

PARIS, FRANCE

April, 2015

TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking

ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam (Algerian immigrant)

CHARLEROI, BELGIUM

August, 2016

TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack

ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri (Algerian)

INDONESIANS

JAKARTA, INDONESIA

January, 2016

TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks

ATTACKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron (Indonesians)

AFGHANS

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

September, 2014

TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider (Afghan)

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

June, 2016

TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards

ATTACKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative (Afghan)

AUSTRALIANS

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

December, 2014

TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting

ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis (Australian citizen)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

September, 2016

TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan (Australian)

CANADIANS

QUEBEC, CANADA

October, 2014

TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack

ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau (Canadian convert)

OTTAWA, CANADA

October, 2014

TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building

ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau (Libyan Canadian)

DANISH

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

February, 2015

TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue

ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein (Danish citizen)

COPENHAGEN, DENMAKR

September, 2016

TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shooting

ATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic (Danish)

BOSNIANS

ZVORNIK, BOSNIA

April, 2015

TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting

ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric (Bosnian)

RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA

December, 2015

TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting

ATTACKER: Enes Omeragic (Bosnian)

GERMANS

HANOVER, GERMANY

February, 2016

TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Safia Schmitter (German-Moroccan)

WURZBURG, GERMANY

July, 2016

TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a train

ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai (German-Pakistani)

RUSSIANS

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

June, 2016

TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport

ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative (Russians)

TURKS

MARSEILLES, FRANCE

January, 2016

TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack

ATTACKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey (Turk)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

March, 2016

TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district

ATTACKER: Mehmet Ozturk (Turk)

EMIRATIS

ABU DHABI, UAE

DATE: December 2014

TARGET: One American killed in knife attack

ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi (Emirati)

PAKISTANI

KARACHI, PAKISTAN

April, 2015

TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack

ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters (Pakistani)

MOROCCANS

PARIS, FRANCE

August, 2015

TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train

ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani (Moroccan)

PALESTINIANS

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

September, 2015

TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack

ATTACKER: Palestinian national (Palestinian)

IRAN-BORN AUSTRALIAN

PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA

October, 2015

TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting

ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar (Iranian born Australian)

BRITISH

LONDON

December, 2015

TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station

ATTACKER: Muhyadin Mire (British citizen)

EGYPTIAN

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck

ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman (Egyptian)

November, 2016

CHADIAN

TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy

ATTACKER: Chadian national (Chad)

SWEDISH

One of the 2016 Brussels attackers is Osama Krayem (Swedish)

UNIDENTIFIED ATTACKERS

MANILA, PHILIPPINES

November, 2016

TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy

ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group (Unspecified number of Filipinos)

KARAK, JORDAN

December, 2016

TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site

ATTACKERS: Several gunmen

EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT

June, 2015

TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack

ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members

HAMBURG, GERMANY

October, 2016

TARGET: One killed in knife attack

ATTACKER: Unknown

LUXOR, EGYPT

June, 2015

TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak

ATTACKER: Unidentified

HASANAH, EGYPT

October, 2015

TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner

ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH

November, 2015

TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting

ATTACKER: Unidentified

CAIRO, EGYPT

July, 2015

TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate

ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives

CAIRO, EGYPT

July, 2015

TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location

ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative

EL GORA, EGYPT

September, 2015

TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack

ATTACKER: Unidentified

DHAKA, BANGLADESH

September, 2015

TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting

ATTACKER: Unidentified

EL GORA, EGYPT

October, 2015

TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets

ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

RANGPUR, BANGLADESH

October, 2015

TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting

ATTACKER: Unidentified

DERBENT, RUSSIA

December, 2015

TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site

ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative

CAIRO, EGYPT

January, 2016

TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists

ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

HURGHADA, EGYPT

January, 2016

TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort

ATTACKER: Unidentified

ESSEN, GERMANY

April, 2016

TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple

ATTACKERS: Three identified minors