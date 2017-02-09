Township Supers Conduct Routine Business

CLEARFIELD – The regular meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors was held Tuesday with a few matters of routine business to be discussed.

A request for an additional 16 hours was approved for the township police to assist the Pennsylvania State Police K9 unit with a drug interdiction in the township.

Also, one of the officers will be attending a symposium on child abuse to be held in Alabama at no cost to the township.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling reminds residents that they cannot park on township roads during snow storms as the vehicles make plowing very difficult.

He also asks that those who plow out their driveways and push the snow across township roads to also clean up the snow furrows left behind in order to prevent accidents, for which the property owner could be held liable.

The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library asked the supervisors to approve the appointments of Valerie Dixon and Les Turner to the library board, and the supervisors agreed.

The supervisors agreed to participate in the state COSTARS salt purchasing program for 2017-18 and purchase the same amount of salt as they have in the past.

April has been designated as Pennsylvania 811 Safety Month via proclamation as requested by PA One Call.

The 2013 Community and Economic Development Grant activity was extended by one year to April 7, 2018.

Supervisor Bill Lawhead said a meeting was held with the borough and Clearfield Municipal Authority regarding the sewer camera unit. He said there is an electrical issue with the truck and a shut off switch will be installed.

Also, the voltage inverter needs to be replaced and will be done by Bud’s Electric. Finally, the computer on the truck no longer works and Lawhead suggested the township and borough can each purchase a laptop to use with the truck and store their own information.

The rescue truck for station No. 5 has water in the oil and will be sent to Penn Diesel in Bedford to be repaired.

An executive session regarding litigation was held with no action taken.