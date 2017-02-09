Todd Chrisley addresses gay rumors

Todd Chrisley knows there is lots of speculation that he is gay and he is so fine with that.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star spoke out during a recent radio interview on “The Domenick Nati Show.”

Host Nati asked the married father of five if it disappointed him that the the first thing that pops up on a Google search of his name is the question “Is Todd Chrisley gay?”

“In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay,” Chrisley said. “I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”

Chrisley, 47, has been married to his wife Julie, 44, for more than 20 years and he is the father of five children ranging in ages from 27 to 10.

Their USA Network series follows their vivacious family life with the flamboyant and fashionable patriarch at the center of all the action.

Chrisley said he is “flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends.”

“And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women,” he said. “With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought.”

He also discussed the January car accident of his 19-year-old daughter Savannah who broke her vertebra after crashing into a guardrail.

Chrisley denied speculation that his daughter was texting and driving during the crash ,and added that he checked her phone record to confirm that.

“Listen… we can’t control what people put in social media, we can’t control what people do in the press,” he said. “But you know, a tame story doesn’t sell papers.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” starts a new season on Feb. 21 on USA.