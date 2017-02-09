Tobias Will Stay in Jail for Allegedly Breaking into Vehicles During Church Services

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of breaking into vehicles parked at churches during worship services will be staying in jail.

Larry David Tobias, 34, is charged with two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited, two felony counts of receiving stolen property, three misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from incidents when Tobias allegedly entered several vehicles parked at the First Baptist Church of Curwensville and Community Baptist Church, both in Pike Township, and the Missionary Alliance Church of Curwensville in Curwensville Borough.

Tobias’ bail was originally set at $25,000, monetary, but it was decreased to $10,000, monetary after he waived his preliminary hearing in December.

A motion to lower his bail again was discussed during Tuesday’s session of motions court.

His attorney, Curtis Irwin, explained that Tobias has been incarcerated since Dec. 12 and he can’t afford his current bail.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Baker said he was opposed to lowering his bail because of the seriousness of the charges. He pointed out that Tobias is looking at serving a lengthy sentence.

Tobias told the court that he wanted to get out of jail so he could take care of a few things before he is sentenced.

“You can’t even leave your cars unlocked during church,” commented President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman before he denied the motion.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report Dec. 4 that cash had been removed from a vehicle at the First Baptist Church sometime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a purple vehicle driving through the lot during the morning worship services. The driver of this vehicle got out and started opening numerous car doors and then entering the vehicles.

He also looked inside the church where the church’s younger children would be located at that time. Later another victim from that location reported a hunting rifle was missing from his vehicle.

The next day, there was a report of a theft from a vehicle that had been in the lot of the Missionary Alliance Church during their morning service. The item missing was another hunting rifle.

Police were able to identify the owner of the vehicle that the thief was driving and found the car parked at 96 Putty Rd., in Clearfield. When they knocked on the door, it was opened by Tobias.

He was questioned about the thefts and he allegedly confessed to committing the crimes. He explained he took money, GPS systems and the two rifles. He showed the officer where the items were located in the residence, police said.

During transport to the police station, Tobias allegedly expressed great remorse and said he wanted to return the items, but wasn’t sure how to do it.

In his statement to police, Tobias admitted to the thefts again and wrote he did this because he was unemployed and desperately needed money for Christmas gifts and bills, according to the complaint.