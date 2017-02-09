Search for Missing Man Continues After Collapse at Greentree Landfill

KERSEY – The search for a missing man continues after a large portion of the Greentree Landfill collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to Trooper Bruce A. Morris, community services officer, Troop C, Ridgway.

The collapse occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. The landfill is owned and operated by Advanced Disposal Inc., and located at 635 Toby Rd., in Kersey, Elk County.

“A large portion of the landfill collapsed, burying multiple workers and pieces of heavy machinery,” Morris said.

When troopers arrived at the scene, he said all the workers, except for one known male, had been accounted for. The missing man had been operating a compacting machine on the landfill property at the time of the collapse.

According to Morris, search and rescue efforts have been under way ever since. Neither the missing male employee, nor his machine has been located at this time.

Assisting Advanced Disposal are elements from local fire departments and ambulance services, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Elk County Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue, Elkland Search and Rescue, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Salvation Army and several local businesses.

Morris said that additional information will be disseminated as the search and rescue operation unfolds.