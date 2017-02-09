Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Indiana County

MIDDLETOWN – A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® ticket worth $1 million was sold in Indiana County for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 drawing.

The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn, 14-20-42-49-66, but not the red Powerball 05, to win $1 million, less applicable tax withholding.

The retailer, Giant Eagle, 475 Ben Franklin Rd., Indiana, earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The lottery encourages the holder of a winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, call the lottery office at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, or at any of lottery’s seven area offices.

Claims may be filed at headquarters Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices.

More than 56,900 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the Feb. 8 drawing, including 12,234 tickets purchased with the Power Play option that multiplied their prizes by two.

Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a lottery retailer.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $285 million, or $172.5 million cash, for the Saturday, Feb. 11 drawing.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $18.2 million in prizes to Indiana County winners, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $7.8 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.