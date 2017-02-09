Obituary Notice: Pleasant Peters

Pleasant Peters, 93, of Woodland died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

She was born Jan. 23, 1924 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late George and Grace (Rothrock) Shearer.

On Dec. 25, 1949, she married Duane A. Peters, who died Aug. 22, 2013.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She spent her life caring for her family.

She was an active member of Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed baking, traveling and loved shopping at thrift stores.

She is survived by her four children, Dennis Peters and his wife, Deborah, Diane Albert and her husband, Ernest and Daniel Peters and his wife, Robin, all of Woodland, and Deborah Baughman and her fiancé, Dave Hellyer of State College.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Denise and her husband, Aaron Pelton, Dennis Peters and his significant other, Jessica Bailey, Kimberly and her husband, Mike Brothers, Jacqueline and her husband, Jonathan Bodle, Savanna and her husband, Dakota Hammon, Heidi and her husband, Miles Ridgway, Alison Peters and her fiancé, Ryan Parks, Brad Baughman and his wife, Kimberly and Brent Baughman and his significant, other Bethany Hoover.

She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Hunter Pelton, Trevor Pelton, Arianne Way, Katie Brothers, Grace Elaine Bodle and Ryker Thomas Hammon and a brother, Robert L. “Baldy” Shearer and his wife, Margaret of Clearfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, George “Bud” Shearer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Darl Ware officiating. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday until the services.

The family suggest contributions be made to the Bigler Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 246 Shiloh Rd., Woodland, PA 16881.

To send on online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.