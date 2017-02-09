Home / Obituaries / Obituary Notice: Joseph W. Gillingham III

Joseph W. Gillingham III,   52, of Lebanon and formerly of Clearfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

He was born Oct. 22, 1964 in Clearfield, a son of Barbara Ann (Hand) Gillingham of Clearfield and the late Joseph W. Gillingham.

He was previously employed as a care nurse at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and also Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center. 

Throughout his life, he worked as a cook.  He had a love for the outdoors, which included farming, gardening, animals and floral arrangements.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Eric Gillingham of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren; a brother, Jeffrey Gillingham of Clearfield; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his friends, Greg Plubell, Missy Johnson, Grace and Joe,  all of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Joseph W. Gillingham; maternal grandparents, Harold and Margaret (Wisor) Hand; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Nellie (Shirey) Gillingham.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

Burial will be private in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

