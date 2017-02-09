Obituary Notice: Elizabeth L. ‘Betty’ Nelson

Elizabeth L. ‘Betty’ Nelson, 87, of Clearfield went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at her home.

She was born Oct. 23, 1929, a daughter of the late Burtis and Ivey (Noden) Lansberry.

Mrs. Nelson was employed at the Clearfield Job Center for 29 years. She then worked as a licensed real estate agent in Clearfield for the next 13 years. Prior to that, she had been employed at various other businesses in the area.

She was a member of Riverview Bible Church, Clearfield, where she was the organist for many years.

In her younger years, Mrs. Nelson participated in many organized foot races, such as 10ks. She also taught piano lessons.

She is survived by her two sons, K. Craig Nelson and his wife, Linda of Shawville and Mark A. Nelson and his wife, Jenny of Fairfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mark Ryan Nelson and his wife, Jennah and Isabella Nelson, both of Ohio; three step-grandchildren, Russell and Tyler Hurley and Parsha Knepp and her husband, Tyler; a great-granddaughter, Demi Rose Nelson; and two step-great-grandchildren, Alexa and Carter Knepp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Nelson on June 25, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Inlow and a brother, Dorwin ‘Darby’ Lansberry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with Pastor Mark Eveleth officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

