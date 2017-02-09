GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of sexual harassment that occurred Jan. 19 at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale. According to the report, an inmate alleged a corrections officer threatened to rape him. As required, it was reported by prison officials to state police, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
State police at Philipsburg
- On Wednesday a cell phone was brought to the state police barracks. It was found on U.S. Route 322 in the area of the Elks Country Club in Rush Township. Anyone with information should contact the state police at Philipsburg within the next 30 days at 814-342-3370.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 in a wooded area near Beaver Road in Henderson Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the 11 HP Honda motor off of a gas well. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle on Daisy Street. Police were able to gain entry into the vehicle.
- Police were notified about a vehicle that was repossessed by a towing company along East Cherry Street.
- Police fingerprinted a male who was seeking employment at a security firm.
- Police responded to a report about a juvenile who was threatening to run away from South Fifth Street. Upon arrival police talked to the juvenile and handled the incident at the scene.
- Police responded to a local business for a report about a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival police found a delivery person at the scene waiting for employees.
- Police located a wanted female along Daisy Street. She had a warrant through the department, and she was able to resolve it.
- Police responded to a report about a disturbance on South Second Street. Police were able to handle the incident at the scene.
- Police responded to a trespassing complaint along South Second Street, where a male was on the property illegally. Police made contact with the male and the investigation continues at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft that occurred at a local business at the Clearfield Mall.
- Police were requested to assist a motorist in the area of South Second Street.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred along Route 879.
- Police received a report about a phone scam. As a result, police would like to remind residents not to provide their personal information.
- Police received a report about possible elder abuse from a local nursing home facility. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a domestic dispute on Race Street. It was handled at the scene.
- Police received several snow storm-related reports involving vehicles stuck on the roadway.
- Police received a report about an alarm on River Road. Upon arrival everything was found to be OK.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a township resident.
Sandy Township
- On Monday Treasure Lake Security reported a truck parked along the roadway at the intersection of Bay and Ski Lodge roads, and a man was passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival police found he was awake, and he said he’d become tired while driving home so he pulled over to sleep. Police performed field sobriety tests, which the man passed, and he was transported to his residence by Treasure Lake Security.
- On Monday a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old DuBois man was stopped at the traffic light on Blinker Parkway when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old Punxsutawney woman. Moderate damage and no injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- On Monday a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Reynoldsville woman drifted out of a wash bay at the Brady Street Car Wash and impacted a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old DuBois man. The man’s vehicle suffered minor damage, police said.
- A 911 hang-up call was received from a San Spur Road residence Monday. The call was found to be accidental, police said.
- On Tuesday a Treasure Lake woman reported that someone had attempted to use several of her credit accounts. No transactions had been completed, and she was able to change details on the accounts, police said.
- A 62-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday while traveling on Wayne Road due to dense fog. She traveled off the roadway, up an embankment and struck a tree. The vehicle was towed from the scene and no injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- On Tuesday a 21-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported being harassed via text message by her ex-boyfriend. Police handled the situation without incident.
DuBois City
- Police received a report from Choice Cigarette Tuesday regarding a male who was possibly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival the clerk directed police to the male who was requested to leave but refused to. Police identified the male and allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol. He was cited for public drunkenness and transported to his residence.
- On Tuesday police were dispatched to a possible drug transaction in the area of West Spruce Alley and South state Street. Upon arrival police were unable to locate anyone in the area.
- While traveling Tuesday on West Long Avenue, police observed a vehicle swerving from right to left along the roadway. Police initiated a traffic stop and encountered a female driver. According to the report, she didn’t have a driver’s license and there wasn’t any insurance on the vehicle. Police contacted the owner who advised the female wasn’t to be driving the vehicle. As a result, police said the vehicle was towed from the scene; the female will be cited for violations.