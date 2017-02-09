Father of 3 girls who perished in 2011 Christmas fire dies

Matthew Badger, the father of three Connecticut girls who perished in a Christmas morning fire in 2011, has died, according to the foundation he started.

The cause of death was not released.

The fire killed Lily, 10, and 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, along with their grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson.

The girls’ mother, Madonna Badger, and a friend, Michael Borcina, were able to escape. Matthew Badger was not at the home at the time.

The fire, which broke out around 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, was probably caused by embers removed from a fireplace, the Stamford Fire Marshal said.

The house was later razed by the City of Stamford after it was deemed unsafe.

In June 2012, Stamford’s State Attorney David I. Cohen announced there was “insufficient evidence” to bring any criminal charges related to the fire.

Badger, 51, created a foundation honoring his three girls called the Lily Sarah Grace Fund. The foundation works to bring art and creativity to classrooms, according to its website.

“While our hearts are broken, we are honored and committed to carrying on Matthew’s legacy,” according to a statement from the foundation.

“LSG will continue to transform public elementary schools into child-centered learning environments that meet the needs of all learners while preparing creative 21st century global citizens.”