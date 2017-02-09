Home / News / Local News / DCC Robotics Course Benefits from Technology in the Classroom Grant

DCC Robotics Course Benefits from Technology in the Classroom Grant

(Provided photo)

DUBOIS – Thanks to a Technology in the Classroom Grant from the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation, students in DuBois Central Catholic Middle School’s Robotics Course have an ever-expanding selection of pieces to manipulate into a wider array of robots using Lego Mindstorm EV3.  

Pictured, in front, one student carefully re-adjusts his ‘etch-a-sketch’ robot while in the (back) two students fine-tune the actions of their ‘animated dog.’ 

According to instructor Angela Edwards, DCC’s robotics curriculum has added more space and science kits to its repertoire, allowing students in the year-long course to remain engaged and challenged. 

This grant affirms that DuBois Central Catholic is ‘keeping faith with the future.’

Tobias Will Stay in Jail for Allegedly Breaking into Vehicles During Church Services
Your 3-Day Forecast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply