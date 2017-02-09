DCC Robotics Course Benefits from Technology in the Classroom Grant

DUBOIS – Thanks to a Technology in the Classroom Grant from the Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation, students in DuBois Central Catholic Middle School’s Robotics Course have an ever-expanding selection of pieces to manipulate into a wider array of robots using Lego Mindstorm EV3.

Pictured, in front, one student carefully re-adjusts his ‘etch-a-sketch’ robot while in the (back) two students fine-tune the actions of their ‘animated dog.’

According to instructor Angela Edwards, DCC’s robotics curriculum has added more space and science kits to its repertoire, allowing students in the year-long course to remain engaged and challenged.

This grant affirms that DuBois Central Catholic is ‘keeping faith with the future.’