CCRTA Welcomes New Board Members

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority welcomed two new members to the board yesterday.

Susan Read of the Clearfield County Conservation District was a previous board member for the Curwensville Lake Authority. She also has a background in motor coach tours.

Van Johnson is a resident of Curwensville and a retired teacher and counselor from the West Branch School District.

Grants and the grant application process were discussed during the meeting. Chairwoman Terri Cunkle said they had an application for a $25,000 Tourism Attraction Grant and it needed to be reviewed.

She noted the application has been sitting at the office for a while and said there are no guidelines currently in place to determine when certain stages of the process will take place.

After some discussion, the board agreed to have the grant committee review this and other grants and make needed revisions. For this grant, the executive committee will review it and the process should be taken care of by next month.

The board also approved payment of $5,613.90 to Curwensville Regional Development Authority for receipts for grant money. The authority has been submitting receipts as they go on their project.

However, a request to close out a grant of $3,475 from Starr Hill Winery was denied. The receipts were due by March of 2016 and it is now 11 months later.

Director Sue Swales-Vitullo is at a show in Harrisburg but was able to participate via speakerphone. She said that due to everything that had happened with the tourism office in the past few months, CCRTA is behind schedule on the tourism planner and asked if they could possibly do a 2017-18 planner instead.

Normally the planner would have been delivered by now. After some discussion, the board approved having a reduced cost for advertisements for this year and to continue with the 2017 planner, which should arrive by May.

The board approved having Swales-Vitullo calling for three, separate quotes to have new shelving units built for the storage room and to have the work done as soon as possible.

Residents are reminded that the Facebook photo contest is under way and proving more popular. Winners each month receive $100 in gift certificates from local merchants. More information is available on the Visit Clearfield County Facebook page.