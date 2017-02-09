CAST’s Ex-President/Treasurer Waives Theft Charges to Court

CLEARFIELD – The ex-president and treasurer of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) who has been accused of stealing more than $4,500 from the organization waived the charges to court Wednesday.

William John Grigsby, 27, of Clearfield has been charged by Clearfield Borough police with two counts of theft by deception and 61 counts each of other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer and receiving stolen property.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 27 police received information that Grigsby had made transactions not approved by CAST, beginning in January of 2016 and ending in September of 2016.

Grigsby allegedly used two CAST accounts, including its Building Fund and VISA card, to make 61 unauthorized transactions for personal benefit. The total amount stolen from CAST was $4,565.98; the CAST is a 501(c)3 corporation under the operation of strictly volunteers.

When interviewed by police Nov. 3 in the presence of his attorney, Grigsby admitted that he made some of the purchases.

Grigsby sent a text message to a CAST board member Oct. 12, which was provided to police. According to the affidavit, the message read, “…. These charges are mine, and I am truly sorry that it happened. I will pay this back, and I hope that I don’t have to go to jail but will tender my resignation.

“I know that I am in no position to ask but would like some discretion, if possible. I obviously don’t have $1,600 or whatever it comes to but will still work hard at paying it back. I have $400 to my name, but if I lose my job, it will become more difficult to pay it back. That’s why I am asking for discretion.”

Grigsby also stated in the message that he never thought he would steal from an organization that he’d worked so hard to help build, he was truly unable to answer why and he wasn’t proud of doing it.

An executive officer meeting was called prior to a meeting Oct. 12 to discuss the findings of unauthorized purchases.

During the meeting, Grigsby was asked if he knew anything about the charges, which he stated he did not. Grigsby was asked to turn in the CAST VISA card, which he did. Grigsby sent the text message to the CAST board member admitting to making the charges after the meeting.