United Way Receives Donation of Laptops

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way Campaign Second Vice Chairperson Kay Dell’Antonio recently received several boxes of laptops from First Energy Manager of External Affairs Brian Paganie. The laptops will be distributed to area agencies in need.

“The company cycles through laptops and annually is able to donate a few,” explained CAUW Chief Professional Officer Nancy Pinto.

“We are pleased to continue to support the CAUW, as it reaches out and makes a difference throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County with its 23 local member agencies that reach people from infants to the elderly,” Paganie said