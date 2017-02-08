PennDOT Urges Drivers to use Caution during Winter Storm

CLEARFIELD – Due to the snow storm that’s expected to move through the region tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging motorists to use caution while driving during and after the storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out may encounter the following conditions:

Speed restriction to 45 mph on sections of Interstate 80 in Clinton and Centre counties;

Speed restriction to 45 mph on Interstate 99 in Centre County; and

Right lane only truck restriction on Route 322 (Seven Mountains) in Mifflin County

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.