Mount Carmel–Woman dies after arm gets trapped in clothing donation bin.
PA News: Woman dies in bizarre donation bin accident
Mount Carmel–Woman dies after arm gets trapped in clothing donation bin.
Mount Carmel–Woman dies after arm gets trapped in clothing donation bin.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
What this story is not stating is that the lady was removing bags from the donation box when she got stuck. She had removed several bags and was trying to remove more when it happened. She also arrived there in a Hummer so, it is unlikely she was in need of taking from the less fortunate.
It is terrible she died the way she did but, can’t CNN ever tell a whole story and not let out the facts?