Obituary Notice: Carl R. Eirich Sr.

Carl R. Eirich Sr., 91, a resident of Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Philipsburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Aug. 12, 1925 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Oliver and Pearl “Mae” (Moore) Eirich.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ, RD Philipsburg. He served with the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II.

He was married March 17, 1944 to the former Elva J. Gardner, who preceded him in death Feb. 7, 2011.

He was employed as an auto body repairman for the former Roberts Motors, Philipsburg, until his retirement. During his retirement, he served his church by working as a maintenance man.

He was a self-taught craftsman. He spent much of his spare time working on and renovating/ remodeling his family’s home.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Carl R. Eirich Jr.; one grandson, Richard M. “Beeder” Quigley; three sisters, Evelyn VanBusKirk, Lois Peck and Jean Howard; and two brothers, Harry and Earl Eirich.

He is survived by one daughter, Carol J. Quigley and her companion, Dave Crichton of (Chester Hill Borough) RD Philipsburg; three grandsons, Robert “Bubba” Quigley of Munson, Timothy A. Eirich of Coudersport and Kevin Eirich and his wife, Melissa of Boca Raton, Fla.; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Ryan D. Parish officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.