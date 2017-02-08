Obituary Notice: Barbara O’Dell Hoover

Barbara O’Dell Hoover of Treasure Lake, DuBois, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her children Feb. 7, 2017.

She was born April 26, 1932 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Beatrice (Dunlap) O’Dell.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and puzzles. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her three sons, Ralph and Tanya (Vance) Hoover, Roger and Lisa (Burton) Hoover and Ron Hoover, all of Treasure Lake, DuBois; two daughters, Barbara Hoover Ewing of DuBois and Donna Hoover of Wichita, Kan.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, William O’Dell of Clearfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Andrew ‘Duke’ Hoover III and 11 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with Pastor Tim Connor officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

