Madonna ‘overjoyed’ following adoption of twin girls

Madonna is a new mom again.

The superstar singer took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she’s adopted twin girls from Malawi.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna wrote.

Madonna is also the mother of Lourdes Leon, 20; Rocco Ritchie, 16; David Banda, 11 and Mercy James, 11.

The singer’s two 11-year-olds were both adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time,” she added.

The announcement comes a little more than two weeks after a representative for the singer denied reports Madonna was in the midst of adoption proceedings.

Officials in Malawi confirmed to CNN at the time that the singer was planning to adopt two children.

Madonna’s “long standing history with Malawi” was noted in adoption documents obtained by CNN, including her numerous charitable efforts.

She recently raised $7.5 million for her foundation, which plans to fund the construction of a pediatric surgery ward at The Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. That facility is scheduled to open next year, the documents said.

CNN’s Eleni Giokos contributed to this story