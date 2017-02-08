Komonczi Named New Executive Director of Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania

EMPORIUM – The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc.(LHR) is pleased to welcome Holly Komonczi as its new executive director.

A native of Clearfield County, Komonczi brings with her more than 20 years of experience in marketing, leadership and a passion for the mission of the Lumber Heritage Region.

This is the first new executive director for the Lumber Heritage Region in more than 10 years, according to Board President Matthew Quesenberry. And with the recently completed Management Action Plan Update, this is a crucial time for the organization.

“Holly will provide us with a wealth of good experience to help us grow and share the unique connection between the historical use of Pennsylvania’s forests and the continued importance of today’s timber,” said Quesenberry.

The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania (LHR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is one of the 12 state designated Heritage Areas in Pennsylvania. LHR works in a 15-county area in north central Pennsylvania to preserve, relate and enhance the history and heritage of the people and their relationship within the Pennsylvania Forests.

LHR interprets the region’s unique lumber history, celebrates its living heritage and fosters a greater appreciation of the forest and rural life by providing technical, educational and financial assistance to communities, local governments, business institutions and the general public.

For more information, please call 814-486-0213 or visit: www.lumberheritage.org.