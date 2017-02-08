GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Tuesday on Bigler Road in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in her driveway and rummaged through her wallet in the middle console. They took the wallet containing a credit and gift card, state police said, and the theft remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
- Police assisted the fire department with a wire that was down along River Road. it was found to be a guide wire.
- Police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle along Bigler Road.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched to the area of East Long Avenue where a woman was reportedly yelling behind the Gateway Towers. Police checked the area, but no one was found.
- Police were dispatched to an alleged assault on East Weber Avenue. Upon arrival police found the suspect had left the residence. Police spoke with the victims who indicated they did not want to pursue charges.
- A DuBois woman was contacted by a detective from a Georgia Police Department, advising that an unknown person had been trying to use her identity. More specifically, they were allegedly trying to use her identity at a Verizon store in Georgia. As a result, they were taken into custody and charges will be filed against them.
- Police were dispatched to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle on Rumbarger Avenue. Upon arrival the caller told police that someone had puked and dumped alcohol on the front of her car. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone.
- Police were dispatched to a report of a 911 hang-up call on East Long Avenue. Upon arrival, the persons told police everything was OK. Police indicated in the report that the persons were intoxicated and had dialed the wrong number.