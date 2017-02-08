DuBois Central Catholic Defeat Curwensville Girls 49-34

DUBOIS — Clinging to a one-point lead after one quarter, Allegheny Mountain League South Division champion DuBois Central Catholic outscored Curwensville 28-12 in the middle two periods en route to a 49-34 win Tuesday night.

Three of the five seniors who have been playing varsity since they were freshmen combined for 39 points as the Lady Cardinals completed a sweep of the Lady Tide to finish with an 8-2 division record.

Riley Assalone led DuBois Central Catholic (14-7) with 15 points while Gabby Caruso and Jordy Frank chimed in with 12 apiece.

Game honors went to the Lady Tide’s Hannah Dixon, who went into the game No. 10 in District 9 with a 17.3 average and scored 18 points despite being doubleteamed on many possessions, according to coach Jocelyn Bash.

However, the Lady Cardinals kept the other Curwensville players in check.

“This wasn’t the same team that I’ve seen playing the last two weeks,” Bash said. “We made way too many mistakes.”

Curwensville, which is 1-7 in the AML-South, fell to 7-10 but still has an opportunity to make the District 9 Class A Playoffs with a very good finish to the regular season that ends next week.

The Lady Tide will be back in Patton Hall Wednesday night for the non-league rematch with Clearfield, which eked out a 52-51 homecourt win back on Dec. 28.

DuBois Central Catholic won the junior varsity game 45-6.

CURWENSVILLE — 34

Hannah Dixon 6 4-4 18, Christine Limbert 2 1-2 6, Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Maddie McCracken 1 0-0 2, Madison Weber 2 0-0 5, Mikayla Warren 1 1-1 3, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Brittney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 0 0-1 0, Morgan Warrick 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 6-8 34.

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC — 49

Gabby Caruso 5 2-2 12, Macey Hanes 1 0-0 2, Riley Assalone 7 0-0 15, Jordy Frank 5 2-2 12, Libby Maurer 1 1-2 3, Ashley Wruble 0 0-0 0, Sabrina Spencer 0 0-1 0, Abby Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Drahushak 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Bittner 1 1-4 3, Brenna Engle 0 0-0 0, Haley Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Jordy Kosko 1 0-0 2, Shayleigh Gulvas 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21 6-13 49.

Three-Point Field Goals – Curwensville 4 (Dixon 2, Limbert 1, Weber 1); DuBois Central Catholic (Assalone 1).

Score by Quarters

Curwensville 11 6 6 11 – 34

DuBois Central Catholic 12 16 12 9 – 49

Lady Tide Scoreboard: