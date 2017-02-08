Drudge takes on the GOP: ‘Just lots of crazy’

Donald Trump is president, the Republicans are in power, but Matt Drudge is ticked.

Drudge, the proprietor of the influential conservative news aggregator the Drudge Report, registered his displeasure with GOP-controlled government in a series of tweets on Wednesday, lamenting a lack of focus on policy promises that helped Trump and the party dominate in November.

“Republican party should be sued for fraud,” Drudge tweeted. “NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy. Back to basics, guys!”

In another tweet, Drudge admonished Senate Republicans for silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a debate over the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general Tuesday night.

“No Obamacare repeal, tax cuts! But Republicans vote to shut Warren? Only know how to be opposition not lead! DANGER,” Drudge said.

Congressional Republicans, and perhaps even some in the White House, may be wary of the criticism given the source.

The Drudge Report averages about 21 million visitors worldwide, according to Quantcast, and the site’s founder is often credited with driving narratives among conservatives with his ideologically tailored curation of links.

Drudge has also been a Trump booster, throwing his support behind the president during the Republican primary when many others in conservative media were dismissing or shunning him.

On Inauguration Day, the Drudge Report’s main headline declared, “America Again!”

Ten days later, Drudge offered his support to the president again — by criticizing congressional Republicans.

“Congress hanging The Donald out to dry,” he tweeted. “Making him do everything alone! Despicable. No tax cuts, no Obamacare repeal. NOTHING”

Drudge personally keeps a low profile, communicating directly to the public largely through occasional tweets, which he then deletes.

And despite his clout on the right, he is not a water-carrier for the GOP. He lashed out at the party in 2013 with a complaint similar to the one he raised on Wednesday.

“Why would anyone vote Republican? Please give reason,” Drudge tweeted at the time. “Raised taxes; marching us off to war again; approved more NSA snooping. WHO ARE THEY?!”