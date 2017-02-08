Dev Patel: Trump travel ban ‘terrifies me’

The “divisive nature” of President Donald Trump’s travel ban “terrifies me in a way,” Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel said Wednesday.

“I’m a product of immigrants,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Patel said his parents moved to the UK from Kenya and are “completely proud to be British.”

The actor said he was on a flight to the United States when the travel ban went into effect. “It was quite overwhelming, very sad. It’s kind of a strange situation when you’re walking a red carpet and at the same time people are out marching the streets because of so much strife in the air,” he said.

Trump signed the executive order January 27. It bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from war-torn Syria.

The order was temporarily blocked by a Seattle Court on February 3 and is now being considered by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Patel also talk about his Oscar-nominated performance in the movie “Lion”.

The film is based on the true story of a 5-year-old boy who gets lost on a train in India and ends up 2,000 miles away. Twenty-five years later he sets out on a quest to find his real family.

“I think the idea of accepting people and that kind of unity I talk about in this film is so important” he said.

Patel is only the third actor of Indian decent to be nominated for an Oscar. The movie itself is up for six Academy Awards.