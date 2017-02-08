5 things for Wednesday, February 8, 2017: Trump travel ban, Elizabeth Warren, New Orleans tornado

Good morning from the CNN Center in Atlanta, where it’s still too soon for jokes about the Falcons’ epic Super Bowl collapse. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Travel ban

A trio of federal judges is expected to rule this week on President Trump’s travel ban, after a fiery hearing on whether to reinstate it. The Justice Department argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel that the courts don’t have the authority to block Trump’s ban of travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries because it involves national security. Lawyers from Washington state, which along with Minnesota is challenging the ban, said the executive order is not just a travel ban but a Muslim ban — because that’s what Trump called it during his campaign. Whichever way the judges rule, this hot potato seems bound for the Supreme Court.

2. US Senate

Who knew that quoting a civil rights icon would elicit a Senate smackdown? But that’s what happened to Elizabeth Warren, who was pretty much told to shut up and sit down as she tried from the Senate floor to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. The letter was critical of Sen. Jeff Sessions, then a nominee for a federal judgeship. Now he’s the nominee for attorney general. King accused Sessions of trying to stop black people from voting. When Warren read that section, her GOP colleagues howled and accused her of breaking an arcane rule that bars senators from trashing each other. Now Warren is barred from speaking from the floor for the rest of the debate on Session’s nomination. #LetLizSpeak is trending.

3. New Orleans tornado

A tornado ripped through a New Orleans neighborhood, causing some injuries and destroying property. Thankfully, no one was killed. The twister, with winds as strong as 135 mph, demolished homes and flipped cars as it cut a 2-mile long path across an area that flooded badly in Hurricane Katrina. It was one of seven confirmed tornadoes that hit southeast Louisiana.

4. Florida manhunt

The search for an accused killer and his alleged accomplice is over. William “Billy” Boyette Jr. apparently shot himself while holed up in a motel in Georgia. Shots rang out just after Mary Barbara Craig Rice, the woman who cops say had been on the run with Boyette, surrendered to police. The two were wanted in four killings over the past week in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

5. Betsy DeVos

Betsy Devos is education secretary, but it took a bit of history to make it happen. Her Senate confirmation vote was tied at 50 after two Republicans voted against her (her lack of experience with public schools and her Senate hearing performance drew criticism). So Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie. It was the first time a veep had to do that for a Cabinet nominee. Half of President Trump’s Cabinet is now in place. That’s considerably behind where George W. Bush and Barack Obama were with their nominees at this point in their presidencies.

Surf’s up

Ex-President Obama engaged in a little island life after leaving the White House, including kitesurfing with billionaire buddy Richard Branson.

Sour finish

Want to sneak almost 2 tons of weed into the country? Well, don’t try to disguise it as 34,000 limes. Somebody’s already tried that.

Losing the weight

For years he thought he was just massively obese. Then he discovered the shocking truth. His large abdomen didn’t contain fat but a 130-pound tumor.

End of humanity?

These may really be the end times. Someone shelled out $100,000 for a Cheeto — that looks like Harambe the Gorilla. We kid you not.

Bittersweet celebration

Alfred La’Cap has terminal cancer and probably won’t live to see his son graduate high school in May. So the school held an early ceremony.

Big Brother on Broadway

“1984” is not just popping up on bestseller lists. The dystopian classic will soon show up on the Great White Way.

“Nevertheless, she persisted”

This line, uttered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in explaining why he told Elizabeth Warren to sit down, has become a rallying cry for her supporters.

Steppin’ out

Get ready to feel all the feels as Elle the baby elephant takes her first wobbly steps. (Click to view)