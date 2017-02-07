Manhunt underway for Florida man, woman wanted in 3 killings

Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted for three slayings and a separate shooting over the past week in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

William “Billy” Boyette, Jr., 44, is a suspect in the killings of two women in Northwest Florida last Tuesday as well as the alleged murder of another woman in Alabama on Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Boyette is also believed to be connected to the shooting of Kayla Crocker, 28, who was shot in a home invasion in suburban Pensacola on Monday morning. She sustained a gunshot wound and is currently in the hospital, police told CNN affiliate WEAR-TV.

“We are looking now aggressively for someone who is a killer in our community,” Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said in a press conference.

Authorities say Boyette is accompanied by Mary Rice, who may have dyed her hair orange. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Rice will face charges of accessory after the fact.

The two are considered armed and dangerous, police said, and an extensive search is underway. Johnson addressed Boyette directly in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Mr. Boyette, there are two places you can end up: prison or a cemetery. The choice is yours,” he said.

Johnson encouraged Boyette to surrender peacefully to law enforcement or else.

“It’s game on. Our officers are not gonna take a shot from this guy, so he better be prepared,” Johnson said.

Law enforcement said Crocker was randomly targeted about 6:30 a.m. Monday by the suspects. Boyette and Rice allegedly stole Crocker’s vehicle and drove to a local gas station and then to Hardee’s for breakfast, WEAR-TV reports.

Boyette has an extensive criminal history, including accusations of aggravated battery and domestic violence, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a white 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with the FL TAG #9613BJ, the Escambia County Sheriff said.