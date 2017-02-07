Katy Perry to perform at Grammys

Katy Perry has been added to the performance roster at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy tweeted confirmation of her appearance Monday night, which Perry then retweeted.

The singer joins a star studded lineup for Sunday night’s show — Adele, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban, A Tribe Called Quest and Metallica are all scheduled to perform.

Beyoncé is also expected to take the stage for the first time since announcing she is pregnant with twins.

Perry’s social media followers are buzzing about her Grammy announcement — and her new, blonde look.

The Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.