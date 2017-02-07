CAMPUS CORNER: Rauckhorst Nets Season-High 12 Points

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW KENSINGTON — Freshman center Trey Rauckhorst (Curwensville) scored a career-high 12 points, joining five teammates in double figures as Penn State DuBois buoyed its Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference playoffs hopes with an 87-74 win over Penn State New Kensington Saturday.

He also had two rebounds, a steal and two of the 12-9 Lions’ three blocks in 16 minutes off the bench.

Rauckhorst scored three points and grabbed four rebounds Thursday night, when Penn State DuBois held off visiting Penn State Beaver 100-93 in the Multi-Purpose Building.

The Lions are locked in a three-way tie for fourth place at 8-6. Eight teams will make the championship tournament.

Rauckhorst’s stats show 33 points, 37 rebounds, one steal and three blocked shots for seven appearances since joining the team after the holiday break.

* * * * *

ERIE — Freshman forward Cody Spaid (Clearfield) didn’t experience the shooting woes his teammates had but took only three shots in his 10th start for Pitt-Greensburg, making two with one a three-pointer for five points in an 82-46 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference loss to Penn State Behrend Saturday.

Spaid also registered two rebounds and one steal for the Bobcats, 1-20 with a 1-13 AMCC record.

Spaid continues to lead them in rebounds with 120 and also is tops among the eight players averaging at least 17 minutes with shooting percentages of 47.4 for three-pointers (9-for-19) and 65.9 for free throws (27-for-41).

He has scored 144 points, a 6.9 average, and recorded 18 assists, 11 steals and 16 blocked shots.

* * * * * * * * * *

WRESTLING

CLARION — Redshirt senior 149-pounder Jake Keller (Curwensville) gave Clarion its final lead with a 6-4 win in a 21-17 loss to Ohio University in Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium Friday night.

Behind 4-3 going to the third period against Kade Kowalski, Keller earned the decision with a late reversal and a riding time point to put the Golden Eagles ahead 9-6, but the Bobcats won four of the last six bouts.

Lock Haven dropped Clarion (4-9) to 1-3 in the Eastern Wrestling League the previous night, prevailing 27-12 with five of their points coming on Kyle Shoop’s 15-0 technical fall over Keller in 6:40.

Keller’s record stands at 3-6 for duals and 3-8 overall.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

HUNTINGDON, W.Va. — Freshman Claire Mikesell (Clearfield) placed in three individual evens as Ohio University tuned up for the late-month Mid-American Conference Championships at the Marshall Invite that was not officially scored.

She touched fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.24 seconds and fifth in both the 100 free in 54.09 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.

* * * * * * * * * *

BASEBALL

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A transfer from Maryland-Eastern Shore, sophomore outfielder Thomas Summers (Clearfield) began his Indian River State College career with hits in his first two games but struggled at the plate last week.

He doubled in the Pioneers’ season-opening 8-2 victory over the College of Central Florida at Ocala Jan. 28 and singled in a 10-8 loss to Sante Fe College at Gainesville the next day.

Summers wore the collar in three plate appearances in a 13-4 home loss to Polk State College Jan. 31, a 6-1 loss to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, last Thursday and a scoreless tie with Seminole State College of Florida at Sanford Saturday.

He made one start in left field and was the designated hitter in the other four games.

Indian River State College is a member of the Southern Conference of the Florida State College Activities Association, which is in Region 8 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Last spring, Summers hit .214 (27-for-112) in 37 games, including 33 starts, for Maryland-Eastern Shore, an NCAA Division I team.

He led the Hawks with four home runs and had seven doubles, driving in 14 runs and scoring 16.

The left-hander pitched in 13 games, one as the starter, and compiled a 1-3 record and 6.60 earned run average with nine strikeouts, 12 walks and two hit batsmen in 15 innings.

* * * * * * * * * *

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Clarion senior Jessica Shomo (Clearfield) zipped down the Peterson Fieldhouse track in 8.10 seconds to claim sixth place in the 60-meter dash at the Wuske Invitational hosted by Mount Union Saturday.

She qualified for the finals with a time of 8.108 in the preliminaries, good for ninth place among the 51 sprinters from 15 teams.

Shomo also ran the third leg for the Golden Eagle 200-meter relay foursome that posted a 1:48.10 to finish third in the 11-team race.

She was 17th in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1 inch.

* * * * *

SELINSGROVE — St. Francis sophomore Sarah Lash (Clearfield) placed 27th in the shot put with a season-best heave of 9.46 meters (31 feet, ½ inch) and 29th in the weight throw with a toss of 9.32 meters (30-7) in the SU Challenge at Susquehanna University’s James Garrett Sports Complex Friday.