2017 Dubois Historical Society Programs

DUBOIS – The DuBois Area Historical Society has announced its program schedule for 2017.

Feb. 7 – DAHS Historian Todd Thompson will be the guest speaker at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, Weedville. It will be held at 11 a.m on DuBois’ Great Fire.

Feb. 21 – Dining for a Cause will be held at the Fort Worth Restaurant, DuBois. A percentage of the days’ profits will be donated to the society from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Feb. 23 – The third annual “Night At the Museum” will be held for young people. The event will get under way at 6:30 p.m.

March 7 – Society President Ruth Gregori will be the guest speaker at the Bennetts Valley Senior Center, Weedville. It will be held at 11 a.m. on Women’s History Month Topic, “Prominent Women of the Area.”

March 18 – The 10 th annual luncheon will be held with the guest speaker being Marianne Fyda. It will begin at 12 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois. Cost and details to be announced.

annual luncheon will be held with the guest speaker being Marianne Fyda. It will begin at 12 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois. Cost and details to be announced. April – Date will be announced for a talk with guest speaker Dick Castonguay. It will be on “The Victorian Internet” and held at the E. D. Reitz Museum at 7 p.m.

April 23 – Dining for a Cause will be held at Luigi’s Ristorante. A percentage of the days’ profits will be donated to the society from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

May 13 – The 10 th annual Spring Walk will be held at the CCC Trail, Parker Dam State Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

annual Spring Walk will be held at the CCC Trail, Parker Dam State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. May 17 – Dining for a Cause will be held at the Italian Oven from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained from board members or printed at duboisareahistory@yahoo.com.

June 3 – DuBois Art Walk on the Block will be held, and the museum will be open. Details will be announced.

Aug. 4-5 – The Buffalo & Susquehanna Railroad Convention will be hosted by the DuBois Area Historical Society. Details will be announced.

September – The society will host its 35 th annual dinner.

annual dinner. Oct. 7 – The 10 th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk will be held with the theme: “The Spirit of the DuBois Family,” at the Penn State DuBois Campus. The first tour will be at 5:30 p.m. Further details will be announced.

annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk will be held with the theme: “The Spirit of the DuBois Family,” at the Penn State DuBois Campus. The first tour will be at 5:30 p.m. Further details will be announced. Oct. 11 – Dining for a Cause will be held at the Italian Oven from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained from board members or printed at duboisareahistory@yahoo.com.

November – The date will be announced for guest speaker Gene Samanka. The talk will be on “My Career in the Military,” and held at the E. D. Reitz Museum at 7 p.m.