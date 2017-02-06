Watch a Preview of Governor Wolf’s Budget Address

HARRISBURG – On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Tom Wolf will deliver his biggest policy speech of the year — the 2017-18 budget address.

You can watch this preview from Wolf, and make sure you tune in for the full 2017-18 budget address on Facebook Live or governor.pa.gov/live.

TRANSCRIPT:

“Hi Pennsylvania – Tomorrow at 11:30 A.M., I’ll present my 2017-2018 fiscal year budget proposal for Pennsylvania.

And, I will continue to take a different approach to moving Pennsylvania forward.

“For many years, our commonwealth has faced multi-billion dollar deficits. When faced with these challenges, the previous administration slashed funding for schools and our most vulnerable while using shifty accounting maneuvers that only worsened our short fall in the long run.

“We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to give Harrisburg another free pass while asking the middle class to make more sacrifices. Here’s what I’m going to do instead:

“Protect our historic investments in education and continue to increase funding for our schools.

“Get rid of red tape, do away with unnecessary bureaucracy in Harrisburg, shrink the size of our government, and eliminate waste.

“Make sure seniors and individuals with disabilities receive the quality services they need to thrive.

“Continue to dedicate resources to battling the heroin and opioid public health crisis that is devastating families throughout the commonwealth.

“And grow our economy by training our workforce and funding job creation initiatives that work.

“By cutting government waste and bureaucracy, we can and we will secure investments in Pennsylvania’s future. I hope you’ll tune in tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. to hear more. Thank you.”