UK Speaker ‘strongly opposed’ to Trump speech in Houses of Parliament

The Speaker of Britain’s House of Commons says he is “strongly opposed” to inviting US President Donald Trump to address lawmakers during his state visit to the UK in July.

John Bercow, one of three people who must approve any invitation to someone to speak in Westminster Hall, said his resistance to the speech was because of Parliament’s opposition to “racism and sexism.”

Bercow said his disapproval of any such speech by Trump had increased in the wake of the US President’s controversial travel ban.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would have myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump at Westminster Hall,” he told MPs on Monday. “After the imposition of the migrant ban, I am even more strongly opposed.”

Developing story — more to come