‘Split’ sequel confirmed by M. Night Shyamalan

After three weeks of topping the box office, “Split” looks to be getting a sequel.

The horror film, starring James McAvoy as a man with dissociative identity disorder (DID) who abducts three women, has earned almost $100 million in North American theaters since its release.

On Saturday, director M. Night Shyamalan tweeted, “I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split…”

Those who have seen the new movie discover at the end that its story is actually a continuation of Shyamalan’s 2000 movie “Unbreakable.”

Shyamalan told USA Today that he plans on doing another film after “Split” which would tie the three movies together.

“I do feel it’s important to keep making these original movies, that’s what I do, but I don’t mind this unusual trilogy existing in the group,” he said.

While moviegoers have flocked to the theaters for “Split,” mental health professionals and those living with the disorder have been less enthused about the movie.

“You are going to upset and potentially exacerbate symptoms in thousands of people who are already suffering,” psychiatrist Garrett Marie Deckel, a DID specialist at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, told CNN.