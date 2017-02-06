Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump’s actions ‘leading himself’ to impeachment

Rep. Maxine Waters said Monday that President Donald Trump’s actions are “leading himself” to possible impeachment.

The California Democrat tweeted last week that her “greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked her about the tweet Monday at a news conference about Trump’s agenda on Wall Street.

“I have not called for the impeachment yet. He’s doing it himself,” Waters responded. “Let me just say that the statement I made is a statement in response to questions and pleas that I’m getting from many citizens across this country. What are we going to do? How can a President who is acting in the manner that he’s acting.”

Waters said that she’s concerned with Trump’s executive orders related to travel and immigration, “the way he’s talking about Muslims,” and his friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She also incorrectly said that Trump “is wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea” — apparently meaning to reference the Crimea.

“I think that he’s leading himself in that kind of position, where folks are going to ask, ‘What are we going to do?’ and the answer is going to be, ‘Eventually, we’ve got to do something about him,'” she said. “We cannot continue to have a President who’s acting in this manner. It’s dangerous to the United States of America.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for a response to Waters’ statement and has not yet received a response.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi dodged the question and said impeachment will only be an issue for Trump “when and if” he breaks the law

“I’m not here to talk about impeachment today,” she said at the same news conference. “Any of the things that the congresswoman said are grounds for displeasure and unease in the public about the performance of this President, who has acted in a way that is strategically incoherent, that is incompetent and that is reckless. And that is not grounds for impeachment.”

Pelosi continued, “When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up, but that is not the subject of today.”